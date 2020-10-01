1/1
Joseph Hunniecutt
Joseph Warren Hunniecutt

December 25, 1944 - September 28, 2020

Greenville, NC

Mr. Joseph Warren Hunniecutt, 75, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer.

A funeral service will take place Thursday, October 1st at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel followed by a graveside at Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Joyce Day. Masonic rites and military honors will be accorded at the grave. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 10-11 AM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.

Mr. Hunniecutt was preceded in death by his parents, William Russell and Sara Brown Braxton Hunniecutt, a sister, Sue Hunniecutt King and a daughter, Kitty Moore.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years Dr. Darlene Hunniecutt; two daughters, Katherine Hunniecutt and wife Paula Gordon of Greensboro and Susan Hunniecutt of Coeur d'Alene, ID; a son, Jay Jackson of Greenville and grandson Andrew Jackson of Topsail Beach.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Masonic Home for Children, Oxford and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

On-line condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
