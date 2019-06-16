Home

Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
St Andrews Catholic Church
Apex, NC

Resources
Joseph Kehoe Obituary
Joseph Donald Kehoe

Cary

Joseph Donald Kehoe (Don) died peacefully at home on June 12, 2019 surrounded by his wife of 65 years, Lucille (Fagan) Kehoe, his children and grandchildren. Don was born in Pittston, PA and was the youngest of 11 children. He was a decorated WWII veteran serving as a Corporal and machine mechanic in the Army Air Corp in England. He graduated from Seton Hall University with a Degree in Chemistry and became a prominent Polymer Chemist.

Don's family was his pride and joy. He leaves behind many wonderful memories of family reunions, trips and togetherness. Don is survived by his 11 children and their spouses, 31 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his name be made to the WWII museum in New Orleans, LA, or to St Andrews Catholic Church. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at St Andrews Catholic Church in Apex NC at 12:30pm on Friday, June 21st followed by a celebration of his life and legacy at the Apex Funeral Home, 550 West Williams Street Apex North Carolina.
Published in The News & Observer on June 16, 2019
