Joseph Lawrence Langdon
Four Oaks
Four Oaks, NC: Mr. Joseph Lawrence Langdon, age 83, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his residence. Funeral Service will be 11:00AM, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Four Oaks. Officiating will be Rev. Bob Copeland. Burial will follow in Hills of the Neuse Memory Gardens, Smithfield, NC.
Mr. Langdon was born on November 27, 1936 in Johnston County to the late Joseph Lemuel and Mattie Onie Lee Langdon. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Pat Johnson, Sybil Wall and Dot Herring and a brother, Walter Langdon. Mr. Langdon was a manager with Al PAR Farm and also retired from Coca-Cola. Following retirement, Mr. Langdon worked with Coats Lawn Care in Clayton.
Surviving include his wife of 60 years, Roslyn Dixon Langdon; daughter Wendy Nell Langdon and significant other, Tim Moore of Four Oaks; grandchildren, Wendy Alease Lillard and husband Dexter of Smithfield; and Crystal Nell Jackson and husband, Michael of Newton Grove; great-grandchildren, Hunter Jackson and Annabella Jackson; sister, Grace Hudson of Smithfield; many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Bennie and Debbie Langdon for their support and love during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks and other times at the home, 749 Reedy Creek Road, Four Oaks, NC 27524.
Flowers are welcomed; however, the family suggest memorials to 3HC Home Care and Hospice.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 19, 2020