Joseph Henry O'Brien Leveille
June 18, 1939 - May 03, 2020
Arcadia, FL
Joe was born in Washington, DC, the youngest of 5 children and a graduate of Lexington Catholic High School, KY. While in the Air Force he married his first love Marilyn Wagner, raised 4 children, worked for IBM, graduated from Marist College, and retired in Wake Forest, NC. After Marilyn passed Joe found a second love with Beverly Hoehne, spending 10 fun-filled years in Arcadia, FL.
Joe had a strong faith, love of family, endless capacity for acts of kindness through service, a wonderful sense of humor, and many cherished friendships. He raised his sons to be good husbands, his daughters to recognize one, and all of them to be self-sufficient.
Joe is survived by his wife Beverly Hoehne Leveille, his children Pauline Leveille (Ken Worsham), Anne-Marie Olinger (Chris), Joey Leveille (Sharon), John Leveille (Patti), Darla Kaminski (Bob), Valerie Gremillion, Teresa Naumann (Larry), and Michelle Stermer, his grandchildren Alex Olinger, Ross Olinger, Jake Olinger, Kimberly Leveille, Jack Leveille, Evie Leveille, Michael Sollitto, Anthony Weaver, Stella Weaver, Michael Sandy (Kate), Samantha Littleton (Patrick), Amanda Thayer (Nick), Kristen McCargar (Phil), Lauren Naumann, Megan Hamilton (Will), Kaitlin Stermer, Sarah Stermer, DJ Stermer, and so many adorable great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Mary Anne Olenik (John), in-laws Brenda Davis, Robert Seelig (Cynthia), Wilbert Wagner, Joanne Brophy, Rosemary Joseph (Brian), and a large and diverse extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his first wife Marilyn Wagner Leveille, his parents Roland Edmund and Beatrice O'Brien Leveille, his siblings Renee Leveille Boyd, Roland Edmund Leveille Jr, and Jeanne Leveille Olenik, and step-son David Hoehne.
Donations can be made in his honor to Healing Transitions in Raleigh, NC (healing-transitions.org). A memorial service is being planned for late summer.
June 18, 1939 - May 03, 2020
Arcadia, FL
Joe was born in Washington, DC, the youngest of 5 children and a graduate of Lexington Catholic High School, KY. While in the Air Force he married his first love Marilyn Wagner, raised 4 children, worked for IBM, graduated from Marist College, and retired in Wake Forest, NC. After Marilyn passed Joe found a second love with Beverly Hoehne, spending 10 fun-filled years in Arcadia, FL.
Joe had a strong faith, love of family, endless capacity for acts of kindness through service, a wonderful sense of humor, and many cherished friendships. He raised his sons to be good husbands, his daughters to recognize one, and all of them to be self-sufficient.
Joe is survived by his wife Beverly Hoehne Leveille, his children Pauline Leveille (Ken Worsham), Anne-Marie Olinger (Chris), Joey Leveille (Sharon), John Leveille (Patti), Darla Kaminski (Bob), Valerie Gremillion, Teresa Naumann (Larry), and Michelle Stermer, his grandchildren Alex Olinger, Ross Olinger, Jake Olinger, Kimberly Leveille, Jack Leveille, Evie Leveille, Michael Sollitto, Anthony Weaver, Stella Weaver, Michael Sandy (Kate), Samantha Littleton (Patrick), Amanda Thayer (Nick), Kristen McCargar (Phil), Lauren Naumann, Megan Hamilton (Will), Kaitlin Stermer, Sarah Stermer, DJ Stermer, and so many adorable great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Mary Anne Olenik (John), in-laws Brenda Davis, Robert Seelig (Cynthia), Wilbert Wagner, Joanne Brophy, Rosemary Joseph (Brian), and a large and diverse extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his first wife Marilyn Wagner Leveille, his parents Roland Edmund and Beatrice O'Brien Leveille, his siblings Renee Leveille Boyd, Roland Edmund Leveille Jr, and Jeanne Leveille Olenik, and step-son David Hoehne.
Donations can be made in his honor to Healing Transitions in Raleigh, NC (healing-transitions.org). A memorial service is being planned for late summer.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 9, 2020.