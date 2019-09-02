|
Joseph Andrew Midgette
December 27, 1953- September 1, 2019
Garner
Joseph Andrew Midgette, 65, passed away Sunday. He was the son of the late Howard Boyce Midgette and Shirley Williams Midgette. A devoted and active member of Garner United Methodist Church, Joe was a member of the Bible Class and Men of Faith Bible Study. He participated in youth mission projects and served as Cubmaster for Pack 391. Joe was a former Master of Garner Masonic Lodge #701 and a Sudan Shriner. He loved woodworking and spending time with family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Garner United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service at the church. A private burial will be held at a later time.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Sharon Henries Midgette; sons, Tommy Midgette, Andy Midgette and wife, Hannah Dallas; Granddaughter, Clara Midgette; Brother, Howard B. "Butch" Midgette, Jr.; Nieces, Cindy Midgette Wilbur and husband Skip and Carrie Midgette;
Grandnephews, Jacob and Joshua Wilbur; Brother-in-law, Ron Henries and wife Wanda; Nephews, Nate Henries, Dale Henries and wife, Shannon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Garner United Methodist Church, 201 Methodist Drive, Garner, NC 27529, or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 2, 2019