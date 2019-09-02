Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Garner United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Midgette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Midgette


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Midgette Obituary
Joseph Andrew Midgette

December 27, 1953- September 1, 2019

Garner

Joseph Andrew Midgette, 65, passed away Sunday. He was the son of the late Howard Boyce Midgette and Shirley Williams Midgette. A devoted and active member of Garner United Methodist Church, Joe was a member of the Bible Class and Men of Faith Bible Study. He participated in youth mission projects and served as Cubmaster for Pack 391. Joe was a former Master of Garner Masonic Lodge #701 and a Sudan Shriner. He loved woodworking and spending time with family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Garner United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service at the church. A private burial will be held at a later time.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Sharon Henries Midgette; sons, Tommy Midgette, Andy Midgette and wife, Hannah Dallas; Granddaughter, Clara Midgette; Brother, Howard B. "Butch" Midgette, Jr.; Nieces, Cindy Midgette Wilbur and husband Skip and Carrie Midgette;

Grandnephews, Jacob and Joshua Wilbur; Brother-in-law, Ron Henries and wife Wanda; Nephews, Nate Henries, Dale Henries and wife, Shannon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Garner United Methodist Church, 201 Methodist Drive, Garner, NC 27529, or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now