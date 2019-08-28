|
|
Joe Miles Neely, Sr.
October 9, 1951 – August 26, 2019
Wilson
Joe Miles Neely, Sr., 67, of Wilson, passed away Monday. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 100 Green St. NE, Wilson, NC. A private entombment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Thomas- Yelverton Funeral Home, 2704 Nash St. N, Wilson, NC.
Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.thomasyelverton.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 28, 2019