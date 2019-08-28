Home

Services
Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Svc
2704 Nash Street NW
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 243-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Svc
2704 Nash Street NW
Wilson, NC 27896
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
100 Green St. NE
Wilson, NC
Joseph Miles Neely Sr.


1951 - 2019
Joseph Miles Neely Sr. Obituary
Joe Miles Neely, Sr.

October 9, 1951 – August 26, 2019

Wilson

Joe Miles Neely, Sr., 67, of Wilson, passed away Monday. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 100 Green St. NE, Wilson, NC. A private entombment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Thomas- Yelverton Funeral Home, 2704 Nash St. N, Wilson, NC.

Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.thomasyelverton.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 28, 2019
