Joseph Philip MooreApril 4, 1934 - July 24, 2020Wake ForestIt is with great sadness that Joseph Philip Moore, 86, of Wake Forest, passed away on 24 July, 2020. He was raised in Louisburg by his parents Ois and Eula Mae Bartholomew Moore. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Phillip Moore Jr., daughter Patricia Ann Moore, and faithful canine companion, Sadie.Philip is survived by his loving wife, Betty Davis Moore of Wake Forest, and devoted daughter Dianne Moore Reed [George] of Raleigh. He will be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren, Steven George Reed [Jennifer], Jonathan Lyman Reed [Hunter], Jamie Sue Moore, many special cousins and his spirited canine confidant, Lily.After serving two tours in Vietnam, Philip proudly retired from the United States Army in 1976 as a Major. His love for his country and military were unwavering; a trait he passed to his grandsons, Steven and Jonathan, as they both currently serve as successful Army Officers. Philip's most ultimate love, however, was his wife Betty. After meeting on a blind date in 1966, his days began and ended with her. Their relationship is a true testament that love conquers all.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wake Union Baptist Church, 13345 Wake Union Church Rd., Wake Forest, NC 27587 or Wake County Animal Center, 820 Beacon Lake Dr., Raleigh, NC 27610.