Joseph Patterson
1926 - 2020
Joseph Davis Patterson, Sr.

Nov. 08, 1926 - April 23, 2020

Smithfield, NC

Joseph D. Patterson passed away April 23rd. Born in Wilson, NC to Stafford Allen Patterson & Marjorie Davis Patterson, he was preceded in death by his parents, brother Stafford Patterson, Jr. and his son Kyle Thomas Patterson. He graduated from NCSU in Electrical Engineering, later becoming a Registered Professional Engineer. He was marred almost 70 years to Jane Thomas Patterson. He is survived by his children Joseph Davis (Jody) Patterson Jr. of Raleigh, NC, Stafford Allen (Al/Pat) Patterson II of Duncan, NC, Marjorie Linton (Lin) Patterson of Four Oaks, NC & Patricia Jane (Trisha) Patterson of Washington, NC. "Grumps" is survived by eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grand children. A celebration of his wonderful life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church 140 E. Market St. Smithfield, NC 27577.

Published in The News and Observer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joe was a dear man. I already miss him. Blenda
Blenda Braswell
A long time friend has passed on. Joe was a colorful member of the Smithfield Bridge Club for many years. He will be warmly remembered by all who knew him. May his wife Jane and children be comforted by the memories of sharing such a long and fruitful life. Paul and Lee Johnson
paul johnson
Joe was a good friend and a pretty good story teller. He and Jan welcomed Billie & Me to Johnston county 37 years ago. We all worked together to get a 2 party system in NC and it worked. May Joe find a well deserved rest and may Jane think of the good times, my prayers for the whole family. Love Tom
Tom Stevens
Teresa Patterson
