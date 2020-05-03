Joseph Davis Patterson, Sr.
Nov. 08, 1926 - April 23, 2020
Smithfield, NC
Joseph D. Patterson passed away April 23rd. Born in Wilson, NC to Stafford Allen Patterson & Marjorie Davis Patterson, he was preceded in death by his parents, brother Stafford Patterson, Jr. and his son Kyle Thomas Patterson. He graduated from NCSU in Electrical Engineering, later becoming a Registered Professional Engineer. He was marred almost 70 years to Jane Thomas Patterson. He is survived by his children Joseph Davis (Jody) Patterson Jr. of Raleigh, NC, Stafford Allen (Al/Pat) Patterson II of Duncan, NC, Marjorie Linton (Lin) Patterson of Four Oaks, NC & Patricia Jane (Trisha) Patterson of Washington, NC. "Grumps" is survived by eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grand children. A celebration of his wonderful life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church 140 E. Market St. Smithfield, NC 27577.
Published in The News and Observer on May 3, 2020.