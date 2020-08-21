Joseph Phillip Horne
December 23, 1959 - August 17, 2020
Greenville, NC
Joseph Phillip Horne, age 60, died unexpectedly on August 17, 2020. A resident of Greenville, NC, he worked at the Urban Land Institute in Washington, DC.
Phillip is survived by his wife, Grace Shaw Horne, his two sons, Alexander Breedlove Horne, and Phillip Harrison Horne, and a sister, Charlotte and her husband Michael Bohn, as well as their two sons, Jared and Ian; cousin Clorissa Phillips, and her husband Alec Horniman; cousin Dolphine Mullen and her husband Bryan Mullen; cousin Gayle Lowdermilk and her husband Dean; Stephen Porter, and his wife Gail. In addition, he was survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Nancy Shaw Ybarra and husband, Gary; Anne Shaw and husband Chuck Quinn; and Willis Shaw.
Phillip earned his undergraduate degree from NC State University in Communications and English and an MA in English from East Carolina University.
Phillip devoted 35 years of service within the intersections of private enterprise, public service, higher education, and philanthropy, serving on several regional and national philanthropic, cultural, and arts boards, including The Lost Colony Foundation and the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Advancement Council. Most recently he served as a trustee for the UNC School of the Arts.
Through his career in university and college advancement work spanning three and a half decades, he developed meaningful professional and personal relationships with colleagues at North Carolina State University, Catawba College, East Carolina University, The College of William & Mary, and George Washington University. Among his most valued personal and professional relationships were friends Henry Hinton, businessman and broadcaster, Sam Young, attorney and real estate developer, Frank Dooley, development consultant, Joe Bull, philanthropy advisor counsel, and Terry Bass, financial advisor. Most recently, in his role as President and Chief Advancement Officer for the Urban Land Institute Foundation, Phillip valued the leadership and vision provided by Doug Abbey, Ed Walters, and countless other colleagues. He held his devoted staff in the highest esteem.
A native of Northampton County, North Carolina, Phillip's agrarian roots inspired his appreciation for the enduring power and pull of place.
Phillip's keen wit was reflected in his conversations with friends and in his writing, He shared with his boys a love of film. The Horne men often engaged in a call and response of sorts, with Phillip quoting lines from their favorite films and scenes, cueing the boys to respond. He loved all sports and was a celebrated high school athlete. He loved watching the NC State Wolfpack play basketball, cheering on the Washington Nationals, and when possible, playing golf with friends and family. He was proud to watch his boys compete, especially on the soccer field.
Phillip was married to Grace for 37 years, and in addition to loving their boys and their families, together they shared a love of literature, music, film, Broadway plays, and energizing conversations with friends. Their joint devotion to the literary and visual arts was where they felt their volunteer efforts could make a difference.
A private funeral service will be held for family on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in Greenville, North Carolina. The service will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person; a link to the broadcast will be made available on the church website and at the Wilkerson Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Phillip's memory to The Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Lecture Series, East Carolina University, or to The UNCSA Foundation Inc. Phillip Horne Scholarship in the School of Filmmaking. Contributions should be mailed to 1533 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27127.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com