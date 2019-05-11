Joseph Edward Quigley



July 31, 1929 - May 9, 2019



Cary



Joseph Edward Quigley passed away peacefully at age 89, on May 9, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he lived in Nutley, NJ before moving to Cary a year ago. He leaves his loving wife of 64 years, Arnetta; his four children and their spouses: Susan and Mark Mann, Bob and Dianne Quigley, Linda and Michael Proto and Bill and Donna Quigley. He leaves five grandchildren: Matthew Proto, Rachel Mann, Lauren Quigley, Ryan Proto (and wife, Liz) and Alyson Mann, and a new great-granddaughter, Catherine Proto. He leaves a brother-in-law, Eddie Cederquist.



His sister, Mary Farrell, predeceased him.



He served in the US Navy and was a member of the Knights of Columbus #2346 and a Member of St. Mary's Church, Nutley.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 13 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511 with a reception immediately following.



The family would appreciate memorial donations to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle. Raleigh, NC 27607. (transitionslifecare.org)



Published in The News & Observer on May 11, 2019