|
|
Joseph Roland Flory
February 10, 1937 - November 6, 2019
Cary
Joseph Roland Flory, 82, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
He was a 4-H agent in Kansas, where he was born and raised, then continued 4-H work with the NC State Agricultural Extension Service. During this, he oversaw all the NC 4-H camps. When he "retired," he managed the Scottish Hills Recreational Club and managed a local Christmas tree lot each year, gardened, and led tours at the JC Raulston Arboretum.
He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Dean Flory.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Wells Flory, of Cary; son, Joseph Daniel Flory and his wife, Caroline Eve Hinson Flory, of Apex; son, Wesley Marlin Flory, of Halstead, KS; son, Kurt Duane Flory, of Weston, MA; daughter, Cynthia Jolene Barnes, of Valley Center, KS; and daughter, Debra Jeanene Koerner, of Newton, KS; and many grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church in Cary, NC, at 2:00pm on Friday, November 15th, 2019. A graveside service will be held at Rockfish Memorial Cemetery in Wallace, NC at 11:00am on Saturday, November 16th, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JC Raulston Arboretum in Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 14, 2019