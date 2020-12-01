Dr. Joseph Ray Mooring, Jr.
November 8, 1942 - November 27, 2020
Nahunta, North Carolina - Bright smiles dimmed on earth and lit up in Heaven on Friday, November 27, 2020, as Dr. Joseph Ray Mooring, Jr., 78, passed away at Rex Hospital in Raleigh. He was born in rural Wayne County, NC to the late Joseph Ray Mooring, Sr. and Rachel Aycock Mooring on November 8, 1942. In addition to his parents, Dr. Mooring was preceded in death by his siblings, Donna Cheryl Mooring and Dennis Kay Mooring.
Dr. Mooring attended Nahunta School for the entire twelve years of his primary education. He was the president of his graduating class, the last of Nahunta High School, which consisted of 16 graduates. Dr. Mooring attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, class of 1965 and continued his studies at UNC School of Dentistry receiving a Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1969. After graduation, Dr. Mooring established his practice in Mount Olive, where he provided patients with exceptional dental care. He expanded the practice to Clayton and continued dentistry there with his son for several years.
Through the years Dr. Mooring maintained his allegiance to UNC-CH. As many can attest, he was a ferocious Carolina sports fan. As a member of the Rams Club, he made countless drives to Chapel Hill with his family and seldom missed watching the Tar Heels play football or basketball.
During his 51 years of practicing dentistry, Dr. Mooring's dedication to his profession was evident to those who worked with him and who received treatment as patients. He was revered for his excellence in dentistry, and colleagues nationwide sought his consultation on challenging cases. His greatest satisfaction was in providing quality dental care, which resulted in his being recognized as the first-ever recipient of the E.A. Pearson Award for Public Health Dentistry by the North Carolina Dental Society in 1998 for his volunteer contributions with Seal the State, establishing a grassroots program to provide sealants to elementary students statewide. He continuously sought to develop new skills and maintained professional memberships in the Woehler Research Group, American Dental Association, North Carolina Dental Society, and served as past president of the Wayne County Dental Society.
Dr. Mooring's devotion to his community was just as evident. In the past, he served as president for Mount Olive Rotary, Mount Olive Jaycees, and Southern Wayne Boosters Club. He was an avid sportsman and conservationist. While enjoying the hunt, Dr. Mooring was sincere in his desire to preserve our environment and maintain healthy and abundant wildlife for future generations of sportsmen.
Home held a special place in Dr. Mooring's life. Growing up on the farm, hard work and determination were instilled into his very being. Dr. Mooring loved his roots so much, he returned to enjoy his last years in his home community.
The family will gather for a time of visitation on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 1:30 -3:00 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Nahunta Friends Meeting. A graveside service to celebrate Ray's life will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the Pike Family Cemetery on Pikeville-Princeton Road. Attendees are asked to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and bring a chair if needed.
Dr. Mooring is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Alma Davis Mooring; children, Dr. Christopher Sean Mooring and wife, Shannon of Clayton, NC; Jody Ray Mooring and wife, Elizabeth (Beth) of Henderson, NC; and Millicent Paige Mooring of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Grant Davis Mooring, Margaret (Maggie) Ann Mooring, Andrew Clark Mooring, and Emma Grace Mooring, and brother, Darryl Brent Mooring and wife, Jerri. He also received great love and respect over the years from numerous family, friends and colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his memory to Boykin Spaniel Rescue, 112 Hunter Ridge Drive, Boiling Springs, SC 29316 or Nahunta Friends Meeting, 2537 NC Hwy. 581 N, Pikeville, NC 27863.
