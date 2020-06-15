Joseph "Josh" Martin Rogers
February 23, 1960 - June 8, 2020
Durham
Joseph "Josh" Martin Rogers, 60, passed away at his home on June 8, 2020. Born February 23, 1960 to parents, Joseph Clinton Rogers and Betty Martin Rogers, in Durham, NC, Josh grew up in Trinity United Methodist Church in downtown Durham. He enjoyed playing basketball at church and was involved in the Young Life program. He was driven by his faith, even as an adult. Josh graduated from Jordan High School in 1978. He loved his high school buddies, too numerous to mention, and followed a few of them to East Carolina University. He graduated from ECU's School of Business in 1982 and loved to watch the Pirates play.
Josh never met a stranger and was an entrepreneur at heart. As the saying goes, he could sell ice to the Eskimos. He owned and operated PTA Pizza in Greenville, NC for many years and was known by most as "the Pizza Man." He stayed one step ahead of his competition until selling the restaurant in 1995.
While in Greenville, Josh also worked for Trade Oil Company, Greenville Toyota, and Innovative Mortgage Solutions. He returned home to Durham a few years ago and worked for Bullock's BBQ before retiring to care for his brother Clint and beloved father, Clinton.
Josh was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Betty Rogers, and his brothers, Clint and Ralph. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah; son, Scott; their mother, Ann Marie; Uncle and Aunt, Ralph and Lib Rogers of Durham; and many beloved cousins. Josh suffered from a broken heart after the recent deaths of his brother and father in 2015 and 2017. The family would like to thank the numerous friends and extended family for their support during that difficult time. Surely, his heart has found some peace after he was reunited with his family at Heaven's gate.
Services will be held at a later date and Josh will be interred at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 215 N. Church St. Durham, NC 27701.
The Rogers family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Jun. 15, 2020.