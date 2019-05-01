Joseph "Jody" Sammons



November 28, 1955 – April 28, 2019



Angier



Joseph "Jody" Sammons, 63, passed away on Sunday, April 28th in Raleigh, NC. He was born in Atlanta, GA, son of the late Joseph and Jewell Sammons. He is survived by his son, Joseph L. (Jay) Sammons of Lillington; brother Edward Sammons (Nancy) of Raleigh; sister, Karen Hindman (Kevin) of Wake Forest and many nieces and nephews.



He graduated from Roanoke Rapids High School in 1974 where he was President of the senior class, Tri-Captain of the football team and member of the tennis and baseball teams. He was a graduate of Appalachian State University in 1978 and worked for Progress Energy and KCI Technologies where he designed power grids and coordinated storm power restoration. He always volunteered to help those in need including leading power crews into New Orleans following hurricane Katrina. He was a past Master of the Masonic Lodge in Angier. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Jenkins Sammons.



Services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5th at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Angier, NC. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Masonic Children's Home in Oxford, NC, MHC-Oxford.org



Condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on May 1, 2019