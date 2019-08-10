Home

Christ the King Lutheran Chr
600 Walnut St
Cary, NC 27511
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
Joseph Schmelzeis


1933 - 2019
Joseph Schmelzeis Obituary
Joseph Peter Schmelzeis, Sr.

Cary

"Joseph Peter Schmelzeis, Sr., (1933-2019) beloved husband of Dorothy

Schmelzeis, father of Joseph Peter Schmelzeis, Jr., Mary Catherine Houts,

John Paul Schmelzeis and grandfather of Alex, Paul, Eric and Anna Schmelzeis died at his home on his favorite holiday, Independence Day.

He loved his family and country and often talked about how he had lived the American Dream. He was a kind, loving and generous man with a great sense of humor. We were fortunate to have him in our lives. We commend him to the Lord.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Dorothy Schmelzeis Cary Woman's Club Scholarship fund at Wake Tech Foundation, 9101 Fayetteville Road, Raleigh, NC 27603 or Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

A memorial service will be held on August 13 at Christ the King Lutheran Church at 3 pm. followed by a reception for family and friends."
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 10, 2019
