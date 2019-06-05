Home

Services
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Hill Baptist Church
3700 Old US Highway 1
New Hill, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
New Hill Baptist Church
3700 Old US Highway 1
New Hill, NC
1942 - 2019


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph "J.G." Graham Smith, Jr.

New Hill

Joseph "J.G." Graham Smith, Jr. of New Hill, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Wake Med Hospital in Cary.

J.G. was born October 18, 1942 in Raleigh, NC to late Joseph and Annie Smith. He was employed by WRAL where he spent 30 years as a dedicated editor.

J.G. was best known for the love he had for his family. Even on the hardest of days, he would lend his ear and give the best advice. He knew he was put on this earth to remain strong for his family and could make you smile even when you really didn't feel like it. In his spare time, J.G. enjoyed fishing and was very much looking forward to a deep sea fishing excursion with his granddaughter, Victoria or better known to him as, "Angel."

J.G. was also a devoted member of New Hill Baptist Church

J.G. is survived by his wife, Nancy Smith; his brother, George Smith (Marion), his sisters, Margaret Keller (Bill), Pat Hyatt, Ethel Smith (Hugh), Nell Renfrew-Sutton (C.L.), his son, Joey Smith; daughters, Julia Smith Easley, Rhonda Repp, Cynthia McLean, Jennifer Smith and stepdaughter, Christia Humburg, his granddaughter Victoria McLean and 15 grandchildren also 1 great grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 10:00am – 12:00pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at New Hill Baptist Church, 3700 Old US Highway 1, New Hill, NC 27562. A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm at New Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.apexfuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on June 5, 2019
