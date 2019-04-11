Joseph Alfred Tannery



November 27, 1948 - April 8, 2019



Amelia, VA



Joseph Alfred "Joe" Tannery, 70, of Amelia, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on April 8, 2019. He was the son of the late John and Lounell Tannery. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Susan Roberts Tannery, his son Joseph John and his wife Melissa, and two amazing grandchildren, Austin and Hollis, and his brothers, John, Jerry, and James, along with many other friends and family members who loved him deeply.



Joe was born in Raleigh, NC, where he attended Broughton High School, and successfully followed his dream of starting his own business, Joe's Heating & Cooling Service, which he owned and operated for 38 years in the Raleigh area.



Joe had big heart for his fellow man and animals alike, often helping others through hard times. He opened up his heart to many a stray animal, more than once surprising his family with a new pet. Joe was an avid car enthusiast. He loved auto racing and, early in his life, showcased Corvettes through Corvettes International Club of Raleigh, NC. Seemingly, there was always a muscle car or two in the garage to tinker on. Joe enjoyed travelling in his RV to NASCAR races across the Southeast with his wife, Susan, and their beloved cat, Simon. Joe always loved sharing stories and laughs with friends and family while cooking up one of his famous dishes on the grill.



A celebration of Joe's life will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel, in Midlothian, VA. with a reception to follow.



The family wishes to thank Virginia Cancer Institute, Bon Secours Hospice and all his caregivers for the care and comfort they so loving provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ( ). Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary