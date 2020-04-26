|
Joseph Vincent Twamley
March 10, 1943 - April 16, 2020
Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill – Mr. Joseph Vincent Twamley, 77, died Thursday morning at his residence.
Mr. Twamley was born in Baltimore County, MD, on March 10, 1943 to the late Paul Arthur and Eliza Jane Finch Twamley. Joe attended Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore, MD from 1957 to 1961, excelling in wrestling, swimming and football and was inducted into the Mount Saint Joseph High School Hall of Fame in 1996. He grew up in Catonsville, MD and spent his summers in Chapel Hill, NC. Joe also attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on a football scholarship as a Defensive Back. Joe played in the 1965 Gator Bowl, beating Air Force, 35-0. Upon receiving his BA in Business Management in 1965, Mr. Twamley was employed for several years as a consultant, retiring in 2010.
A member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Mr. Twamley was very active in his community. He enjoyed his time volunteering at the SECU Community House in Chapel Hill, as well as coaching football at Phillips Middle School. As a member of the Ram's Club, Mr. Twamley hosted the Letterman's Lounge in Kenan Stadium every fall during home football games. He was an avid golfer, being a past member of Chapel Hill Country Club, his favorite course was UNC Finley Golf Club. Mr. Twamley was an extreme runner, running in places such as Death Valley, and an accomplished marathon runner, having completed the NYC, Boston, and Marine Corps marathons. He was a true Tarheel until the very end – his last words spoken were Go Heels!
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Betty Boone Twamley of Chapel Hill; daughter, Jane Twamley Kendall, and her husband, Logan, of Hillsborough; sons, David Twamley, and his wife, Erin, of Durham, Steven Twamley, and his wife, Marcella, of Durham, Christian Joseph Twamley, of Sykesville, MD, Brad Hambric, and his wife, Petronella, of Athens, GA; brother, John Twamley and his wife, Dolores of Princeton Jct., NJ; and his grandchildren, Joseph, Rosemary, Lydia, Cora, Melanie and Belle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joseph's name may be directed to the SECU Community House, 1315 MLK Jr., Blvd., Chapel Hill, NC, 27516, or to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
No services are planned at this time. The family will be having a Celebration of Life in the upcoming months.
The Twamley family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020