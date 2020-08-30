Joseph John Wagner, Jr.November 9, 1943 to August 10, 2020DurhamJoe was born in Buffalo NY on November 9, 1943 to Joseph and Marie (Culotta) Wagner. Joe grew up in Southern California. He and his wife Peg, left California for Jackson Mississippi and opened espresso bars. Several years later, Peg and Joe sold the business and moved to Durham. Joe immediately embraced his new community. He was an active member of Knights of Columbus. Joe a.k.a. "The Man with the Can", could be found playing his Garbacello throughout the Research Triangle Area. When not in a jam session, Joe was often helping in his neighbors' gardens.The family would like to thank Dr. Rogers, nurse Jennifer Lewis, Dr. Sinha, nurse Hanna 3rd floor DCT who provided outstanding care during Joe's final days.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Knights of Columbus, Council 17125, Rey Ramirez FS Att. Blessed Louis Brisson,1316 Elmset Lane, Durham , NC. 27713To view the complete obituary or share condolences, please visit: