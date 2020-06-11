Joseph Terence Walsh
June 10, 1944 - June 5, 2020
Wrightsville Beach
Joseph Terence Walsh, 75, of Wrightsville Beach, NC, died peacefully at home Friday, June 5, 2020. A private family service is planned.
Joe was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on June 10, 1944 to Joseph Patrick Walsh and Teresa Nicholas Walsh. He graduated from North Catholic high school and then from Duquesne University. He worked for Corning (Electronics Division) based out of Raleigh, NC, and AVX Electronics, Myrtle Beach, until his retirement. Joe and his wife, Lorene, lived in Wrightsville Beach since 1992.
Full obituary and condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 11, 2020.