Joseph Walsh
1944 - 2020
Joseph Terence Walsh

June 10, 1944 - June 5, 2020

Wrightsville Beach

Joseph Terence Walsh, 75, of Wrightsville Beach, NC, died peacefully at home Friday, June 5, 2020. A private family service is planned.

Joe was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on June 10, 1944 to Joseph Patrick Walsh and Teresa Nicholas Walsh. He graduated from North Catholic high school and then from Duquesne University. He worked for Corning (Electronics Division) based out of Raleigh, NC, and AVX Electronics, Myrtle Beach, until his retirement. Joe and his wife, Lorene, lived in Wrightsville Beach since 1992.

Full obituary and condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Lorene, I am so sorry for the great loss and pain you are feeling right now. You and Bentley are in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Sandy
Sandra Edgerton
Family
June 10, 2020
Lorene, you and Joe's loved ones are in my prayers. I know even your furbaby will miss him. It sounds like Joe led a very full life. So glad you were with him and that you and he were able to be in the comfort of your home. Much love, Georgette
Georgette Pearce
Friend
