Joseph William Gohring



January 20, 1947 - July 10, 2019



Apex, NC



Joseph William Gohring, 72, of Apex, died Wednesday evening, July 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. A native of Attleboro, MA, Joe was the son of the late Clifford and Irene (Godbout) Gohring. He served as a US Army field medic with the 554th Engineers in the Vietnam War and was a bronze star medal recipient. He was a highly skilled machinist. Joe was married to Geraldine (Marafino) Gohring for 45 years, . He was the loving father of Tammy Gohring-Omar and husband Kevin; Patricia Barry and husband Patrick; Joseph M. Gohring; and Cynthia LeVangie and husband James. He was Grandpa G. to Patrick J. & Jayden R. Barry. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 12-12:50 pm at Saint Michael the Archangel Church located at 804 High House Road in Cary, NC, followed by a funeral mass at 1pm. Interment will take place on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 for family only at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Spring Lake, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions LifeCare Hospice 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or online at transitionslifecare.org/donate. Published in The News & Observer on July 14, 2019