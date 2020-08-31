1/
Joseph "Hoyt" Wright
Joseph "Hoyt" Wright, 79, of Cedar Grove, NC, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Hoyt was a native of Orange County. He was the son of the late Ralph and Beatrice Wright. He was a lifetime tobacco farmer. He was a member of Carr United Methodist Church and was a founding member of the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

Hoyt is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Brenda Wright; his children Greg Wright (Lisa) and Denise Vaughan (Frankie). All of Cedar Grove, NC.

Hoyt adored his grandchildren Allison, Joseph, Melanie, and Emily. He was blessed with four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Betsy Anne Wright and Kay Stanley (Steve).

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 6:00pm at Carr United Methodist Church with Rev. Ronnie Byrd, Rev. Rick Webster and Elder David Underwood officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the service will be broadcast from the sanctuary to help in maintaining social distance.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Alamance-Caswell.

Walker's Funeral Home of Mebane is serving the Wright Family.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Carr United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home of Mebane
304 W Center St
Mebane, NC 27302
(919) 563-9211
