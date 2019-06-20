Josephine Cheek Watson



April 25, 1927 - June 14, 2019



Raleigh



Josephine Cheek Watson, 92, of Raleigh, died on June 14, 2019.



"Jo" was beloved by family and friends young and old for her quick smile, easy laugh, lingering hugs, and genuine affection. She deeply loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and His love was evidenced in all she did. She faithfully served as Sunday School teacher to preschoolers for over 50 years and is fondly remembered as "Mama Jo" to generations of children. She hosted many in her home, served enthusiastically at North Raleigh Chapel, and after retiring to Pittsboro Christian Village, endeared herself to fellow residents and staff with her loving spirt and willingness to serve. She exemplified to all the unconditional love of Christ and will be forever treasured by all who knew her for her ready availability to those in need of help or encouragement. Hers was a life well lived. She and her prayers on our behalf will be greatly missed.



Jo is survived by her three sons, Bruce Watson (Sheryl), Jonathan Watson (Sharon), and Phillip Watson; two grandsons, Blake Watson (Aimee) and Adam Watson; great granddaughter, Emma Jo Watson; sister, Frances Stains; brother-in-law, Earl Dowd; sister-in-law, Treva Watson; and many nieces and nephews all of whom she loved and enjoyed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Monroe Watson; parents, Troy and Alma Cheek; three brothers; and three sisters.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22 from 12:30-2:00pm, with a funeral beginning at 2:00pm at North Raleigh Chapel, 5421 Six Forks Road, Raleigh. Burial will follow at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens.



The family offers special appreciation to Pittsboro Christian Village management and staff, the Wake Med Cary Emergency and Intensive Care teams, and the Transitions LifeCare hospice staff for their attentive care in Jo's final days.



Jo enjoyed all of God's creation and especially flowers so they are welcomed. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to Pittsboro Christian Village, Pittsboro, NC, Mountain Top Youth Camp, Pinnacle, NC, or Transitions LifeCare, Raleigh, NC.



Condolences may be made to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com Published in The News & Observer on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary