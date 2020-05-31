Josephine Finazzo Johnson



April 2, 1930 - May 13, 2020



Raleigh, NC



In her home, and holding her daughter Mary's hand, on Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020, Josephine F. Johnson passed gently into a new life with her Savior Jesus Christ.



Josephine was born and raised in Auburn, NY. Her parents, Vincent Finazzo and Antoinette Oroppalo immigrated from Italy to that area where they raised five children, Jenny Finazzo, Mary (Leschek) Finazzo, Joe Finazzo, Josephine (Johnson) Finazzo, and Grace (Trinca) Finazzo.



Josephine married and moved to the northwest US (Oregon and Washington) where she had eight children. Jean Ann died shortly after birth, but the other 7 grew up with a loving group of aunts, uncles and cousins. In 1970 the family moved to Cary, NC for a job change, but in 1973 Josephine found herself having to raise the 7 children on her own. Going back to work with a high school diploma, she worked multiple jobs and she distinguished herself in them all, while helping all of her children through the difficulties of life with grace and kindness.



In Galatians 5:6 the scripture tells us that of central importance in our relationship to Christ is "….faith expressing itself through love….". Josephine consistently exhibited this truth in her life as she dealt with many difficulties including multiple bouts with cancer. She lived her life simply, and always with generosity toward others, and though she had many opportunities to be bitter, she chose forgiveness instead and that forgiveness helped provide healing for her whole family. She loved traveling with her children, and spending time with family and friends. She was greatly loved and cherished by all.



Josephine is survived by her sister Jenny Finazzo and brother Joe Finazzo; children, Mary (David) Foster, Mike (Anna) Johnson, Patty Johnson, Mark (Beth) Johnson, Lora Johnson, Ann (David) Seward, and John Johnson, along with 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A family-only service is planned at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Raleigh, and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store