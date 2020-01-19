Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Thomas More Church
940 Carmichael St
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Kalkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Kalkowski


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Kalkowski Obituary
Josephine Coleman Kalkowski

November 27, 1963 - January 9, 2020

Chapel Hill

Josephine Coleman Kalkowski passed away on Thursday, January 9th, 2020. She was the wife of Kyle J. Kalkowski and the loving mother of Sarah Kathryn and Katelyn Elizabeth Kalkowski.

A memorial mass and a reception following will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 21st, at St. Thomas More Church, 940 Carmichael St. Chapel Hill, NC 27516.

The Kalkowski family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -