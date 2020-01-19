|
Josephine Coleman Kalkowski
November 27, 1963 - January 9, 2020
Chapel Hill
Josephine Coleman Kalkowski passed away on Thursday, January 9th, 2020. She was the wife of Kyle J. Kalkowski and the loving mother of Sarah Kathryn and Katelyn Elizabeth Kalkowski.
A memorial mass and a reception following will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 21st, at St. Thomas More Church, 940 Carmichael St. Chapel Hill, NC 27516.
The Kalkowski family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020