1/1
Josephine Williamson Liles
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Williamson Liles

August 27, 1930 - August 10, 2020

Raleigh

Martha Josephine Williamson Liles was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020, just shy of her 90th birthday by seventeen days. Josephine was the youngest daughter of Roney M. and Rose Deans Williamson. She lived in Wilson County until 1998 when she moved to Raleigh to be near her daughter, Janet. While in Wilson, Josephine enjoyed memberships at First Baptist Church and the Wilson Woman's Club. She travelled extensively throughout the United States and internationally including Israel, Europe, and Canada. Her favorite trip was cruising the Hawaiian Islands.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Miriam Minshew, Hazel Bruton, and Geraldine Lamm; her husband, William "Tobe" Liles and daughter-in-law, Debra Liles. She is survived by her sons, Logan Liles and Steven Liles of Wilson; daughter, Janet Gowan (Jim) of Raleigh; two grandchildren, Sarah Pittman (David) of Wilson, and Matthew Liles (Beth) of Wilmington and one great-grandson.

Elmcroft of North Ridge was Josephine's home for ten years and provided excellent care. A special thank you to Heartland Hospice of Raleigh for their devotion to Josephine in her final months.

A private family graveside service at Maplewood Cemetery in Wilson will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Wilson or to a charity of one's choice.

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Wake Forest, NC 27587. (919-556-5811)

www.brightfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved