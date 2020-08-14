Josephine Williamson Liles
August 27, 1930 - August 10, 2020
Raleigh
Martha Josephine Williamson Liles was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020, just shy of her 90th birthday by seventeen days. Josephine was the youngest daughter of Roney M. and Rose Deans Williamson. She lived in Wilson County until 1998 when she moved to Raleigh to be near her daughter, Janet. While in Wilson, Josephine enjoyed memberships at First Baptist Church and the Wilson Woman's Club. She travelled extensively throughout the United States and internationally including Israel, Europe, and Canada. Her favorite trip was cruising the Hawaiian Islands.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Miriam Minshew, Hazel Bruton, and Geraldine Lamm; her husband, William "Tobe" Liles and daughter-in-law, Debra Liles. She is survived by her sons, Logan Liles and Steven Liles of Wilson; daughter, Janet Gowan (Jim) of Raleigh; two grandchildren, Sarah Pittman (David) of Wilson, and Matthew Liles (Beth) of Wilmington and one great-grandson.
Elmcroft of North Ridge was Josephine's home for ten years and provided excellent care. A special thank you to Heartland Hospice of Raleigh for their devotion to Josephine in her final months.
A private family graveside service at Maplewood Cemetery in Wilson will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Wilson or to a charity of one's choice
