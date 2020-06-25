Josephine Williams Zane
September 30, 1932 - June 22, 2020
Ahoskie
Josephine Williams Zane, age 87, formerly of Raleigh, NC; passed away on June 22, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Zane was born in Harnett County, NC on September 30, 1932, a daughter of the late Nadie and Texie Stewart Williams. Josephine was a graduate of Louisburg College, earning her Associates Degree. She was Personnel Director for Duke-Raleigh Hospital. Besides her career, Josephine enjoyed gardening, and took great pride in her work. She was especially proud of the fact her garden was featured in Southern Living Magazine.
Besides her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Wayne Williams.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Conrad Allen Zane, two sons, Don F. (Renee) Marshburn of Ahoskie, NC, Morris R. (Toni) Marshburn of Wake Forest, NC; grandchildren, Chad (Melissa) Marshburn of Easley, SC, Nick (Kristina) Marshburn of Winterville, NC, Kyle (Ashley) Marshburn of Fort Mills, SC and Kara Marshburn of Holly Springs, NC; great grandchildren, Wynn Marshburn, Owen Marshburn, MacKenzie Marshburn, and Ethan Marshburn. Also surviving are her stepchildren, Conrad Allen (Anita) Zane, Jr., Lorrie Zane, Cindy McEachern, and Renee Manthe, all of Charlotte, NC.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Ahoskie, NC, with Rev. Jason Villegas, officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro, NC.
The family asks that donations be made in Mrs. Zane's memory directly to Community Home Care & Hospice, 200 Green Street, Suite 203, Williamston, NC, 27892; or you may donate online by visiting www.tmcfunding.com/search; then type Josephine Zane.
Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Zane family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 25, 2020.