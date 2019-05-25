Josephus Jordan Allegood,



Greenville



Josephus Jordan Allegood, 88, passed away on May 22, 2019. Joe was born in Greenville, NC, on November 25, 1930, the son of the late Claud Jasper Allegood and Gladys Jordan Allegood. He graduated from Greenville High School and Duke University and served his country as a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War.



Joe excelled in the publications industry for 40 years. Working with several of the largest publishing firms in the country he received numerous awards and accolades for his achievements as a dynamic leader in the industry.



He treasured frequent trips to the family cottage at Bald Head Island and loved having a house full of family and friends to explore and enjoy this magical paradise.



Joe was a well known and accomplished amateur golfer and won dozens of tournaments across North Carolina and held the course record at three golf courses in Wilson.



The family is grateful for Joe's many friends, doctors, nurses, and caregivers for their love and support during the past few years.



Joe is survived by his wife, Barbara Jones Allegood; daughter Elizabeth Allegood Hinton and husband Arthur Harris Hinton; sons Josephus Jordan Allegood, Jr. and wife Melody Bissette Allegood, Richard Sylvester Allegood, Claud Jasper Allegood, II and wife Kristin Nicole Allegood; and nine grandchildren; Josephus Jordan Allegood, III, Alex Walker Allegood, Connor Bissette Allegood, Anna Elizabeth Hinton, William Arthur Hinton, Richard Harris Hinton, Samuel Joshua Allegood, Noah Tyler Allegood, and Luke Michael Allegood. Joe was predeceased by his sister Geraldine Allegood Vincent and is survived by his brother Carl Allegood and five nieces and nephews.



There will be a memorial service at Bailey United Methodist Church, 12437 Green Street, Bailey, NC 27807 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm with visitation at the church following the service. There will be a private burial service in Greenville, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Arrangements by Howard-Carter Funeral Home, 1608 West Vernon Avenue, Kinston, 252-523-3177 Published in The News & Observer on May 25, 2019