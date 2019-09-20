Home

Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Pullen Memorial Baptist Church
Joshua Jordan


1978 - 2019
Joshua Jordan Obituary
Joshua Nichols Jordan

September 26, 1978 - September 17,2019

Raleigh

Joshua Nichols Jordan, 40, of Raleigh died Tuesday September 17, 2019 of an accidental heroin overdose. He was born in Raleigh on September 26, 1978 to Walter Edward Jordan, Jr. and Oppie Nichols Jordan. Josh was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Walter Edward Jordan and Helen Thompson Jordan, and maternal, Wyman Nichols and Eva Dowd Nichols.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his daughter, Hannah Elizabeth Jordan and her mother, Mitzi Jordan of Raleigh; brothers Robert Lindsay Jordan, John Paul Womble, and Walter Edward Jordan III all of Raleigh; sister Renee Rizzi (Dan) of Florida; two nephews, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 20 from 6-8 PM at Montlawn Funeral Home & Cremations.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 21 at 2:00PM at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church. A private burial service will follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Healing Transitions 1251 Goode St. Raleigh, NC 27603 in memory.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 20, 2019
