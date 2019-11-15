|
|
Josie Chao-Chih Pian Breeden
Durham
Josie Chao-Chih Pian Breeden, 69, passed away on November 13, 2019, at her home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Born in Taipei, Taiwan, she was a daughter of the late Dr. Charles H.C. Pian and Juliette Fan Pian.
Born in the Chinese "Year of the Tiger," Ms. Breeden was fiercely loyal, protective and hard-working. She was an accomplished classical pianist and was trained in classical dance while growing up in Boston. She attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she met her husband of 47 years, Dr. Douglas Tower Breeden. She received a Masters degree with distinction in Fine Arts from San Jose State University. Ms. Breeden devoted her life to her family, and her artistic talents and warmth have been passed to her four children and eight grandchildren. Professionally, she was on the Board of Directors of Square One Bank and the local Habitat for Humanity, and was the Owner/Manager of Provisions Gift Shop. She was a Co-founder of the Breeden Memorial Library in Leavenworth, Indiana. The Breedens traveled the world in service to Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, and Breeden Hall is named in their honor. She was an avid Duke basketball fan.
Ms. Breeden is survived by her husband and by her brother, Dr. Carlson Pian, and her sister, Dr. May Pian-Smith. She is also survived by two daughters, Jennifer Okun and husband Joedan, and Laurel Rowland and husband Kurt; and by two sons, Mark Breeden and wife Margaret, and David Breeden and wife Michelle. Her eight grandchildren are Miles and Griffin Okun, Jack, James and Charles Rowland, Sydney and Bradford Breeden, and Santiago Breeden.
Visitation will be at Gehlbach and Royse Funeral Home in Corydon, Indiana, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019. A funeral service will be conducted at the Community Presbyterian Church in Leavenworth at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Interment will be at the Leavenworth Memorial Gardens. A private memorial service will be held in Chapel Hill at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the following:
~Community Foundation of Crawford County, for benefit of the Josie Breeden Children's Learning Center at the Breeden Memorial Library
~Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research
Ms. Breeden asked that flowers be directed to Duke Homecare and Hospice or to the Duke Cancer Center.
The family is being assisted in North Carolina by Clements Funeral Service in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 15, 2019