|
|
Joyce Jones Beale
April 26, 1939 - May 15, 2019
Apex
Joyce Jones Beale died peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Spring Arbor of Apex.
Following a private graveside service, the family will receive friends at 2:00 at Woodhaven Baptist Church, 4000 Kildaire Farm Road Apex, with a service of remembrance and celebration at 3:00.
Memorials may be offered in her memory to First Baptist Church of Statesville, or the Endowment Fund of Woodhaven Baptist Church, Apex where her grandchildren are members. ApexFuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on May 22, 2019