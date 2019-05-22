Home

Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Joyce Beale


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Beale Obituary
Joyce Jones Beale

April 26, 1939 - May 15, 2019

Apex

Joyce Jones Beale died peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Spring Arbor of Apex.

Following a private graveside service, the family will receive friends at 2:00 at Woodhaven Baptist Church, 4000 Kildaire Farm Road Apex, with a service of remembrance and celebration at 3:00.

Memorials may be offered in her memory to First Baptist Church of Statesville, or the Endowment Fund of Woodhaven Baptist Church, Apex where her grandchildren are members. ApexFuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on May 22, 2019
