Joyce E. Williamson
Joyce Edwards Ellington Williamson

Raleigh

Joyce Edwards Ellington Williamson, 85, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born August 10, 1935 in Vance County to the late Edwin Clark Ellington, Sr. and Rachel Edwards Ellington. Joyce and her husband, the late Jake Williamson owned and operated Metro Heating and Air Conditioning in Raleigh. She was formerly a member with her husband, Jake at Beacon Baptist Church but in recent years they were both active members of Trinity Baptist Church.

Her body will lie in state at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory from 1:00 to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 for those wishing to pay their respects.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery, 180 East 15th Street, Washington, NC 27889 with Dr. Jeff Roberts officiating.

Surviving: daughter, Brenda W. Parker and her husband, Ralph McCrery of Raleigh; son, Jacob "Jake" A. Williamson, Jr. and his wife, Allie of Siler City; grandchildren: Mandy Blonk (Gerald) Godwin, Brooke Rivers (Alex), Adam Parker, Leigh Huelsman (Tony), Kyle, Logan, Dylan Williamson; great-grandchildren: Ella, Leah, Nolan, Kate Rivers, Lucas Parker, Caleb Blonk, Landon, Austin, Emerson Huelsman; sisters: Kitty E. Hairfield (Jim Boyette), Carol E. White both of of Ormond Beach, FL.; brothers: Edwin Ellington (Sharon), Harold Ellington (Debbie) both of Chesapeake, VA.

Joyce's family would like to give a special thank you for the care and love given by Valerie Deese, we are forever grateful.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob "Jake" Adolph Williamson, Sr. on October 3, 2013.

Joyce loved her Lamplighters Sunday School Class at Trinity Baptist Church, so in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, 4815 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 22, 2020.
