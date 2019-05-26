June Crowley Gilland



Fuquay-Varina



June Crowley Gilland (formerly June C. Christian) of Fuquay-Varina, NC passed to heaven on May 16, 2019 at the age of 89 years. She was born in Villa Rica, GA on July 22, 1929 to her late parents, Ethel Hogue and John Calvin Crowley.



June graduated from GSCW-Georgia State College for Women (now known as GA College and State University) with a B.A. degree in Speech and English and minor studies in Voice. Although encouraged to pursue opera, June chose a career in education. June was a beloved English and Speech teacher to countless high school students. She taught over 30 years in three GA counties: Elbert, Douglas, and Newton County.



Outgoing and creative, "Chris" as she was known, anchored her own radio program at GSCW and performed in all choral activities as well as theater. June continued to sing throughout her life in church, at weddings, and various other family and community functions. She also guided her students in the production of high school newspapers, yearbooks, and theatrical performances.



June is predeceased by her husband of 25 years, Nelson V. Gilland, and survived by daughters Courtney Christian Campbell (Walker) of Cary, NC and Allison Christian Hanner (Charles) of Blue Ridge, GA; grandchildren Loren Clive, Richard Clive, Meghan Campbell Kuehl, and Sean Campbell; three great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at Windsor Point Retirement Community on May 31, 2019 at 2 pm. Inurnment of her ashes will be at the Douglasville City Cemetery in Douglasville, GA on Saturday, July 20th.



In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the American Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.



Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019