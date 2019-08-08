|
Joyce Allene Goldstein
March 8, 1941 - August 7, 2019
Cary
Joyce Allene Goldstein was born March 8, 1941, to Herma Mae Cotton Winfrey and Clarence Winfrey in Whittier, in California. Joyce pursued a career in science, and obtained a doctorate degree in Pharmacology and Biochemistry in 1968 from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas.
Joyce was an outstanding scientist and made major contributions to the fields of drug metabolism and toxicology. Her most important discovery was in the field of pharmacogenetics to explain interindividual variations in drug disposition. Joyce was admired by most of her peers in the field. From the earliest years she stood shoulder-to-shoulder with many of the giants in the field. Her last role was as a Scientist Emeritus at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences at the Research Triangle Park in North Carolina.
The life of a scientist is defined by the knowledge they create, the partnerships they forge, and the legacy they leave behind. Joyce left an indubitable legacy of inspiration to her apprentices; who went on to lead their own successful scientific careers. In 2018, Joyce was recognized by the International Society for the Study of Xenobiotics with the North American Scientific Achievement Award.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Lyle Keith Winfrey and Gerald Wayne Winfrey. She is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, Robert J. Goldstein, a brother, Clyde Winfrey of Richland, Missouri and a sister, Jeane Arlene Winfrey of Jefferson City, Missouri. Joyce will also be mourned by her large professional family of colleagues, post-doctoral fellows and research technicians.
A time of visitation will be held on Friday, August 9 at 10:00am at Brown-Wynne Cary, immediately followed by a funeral service in the Chapel. Services will conclude at Raleigh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 8, 2019