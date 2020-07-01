Joyce Herndon Mitchell
Durham
On June 26, 2020, Joyce Herndon Mitchell of Durham, NC joined her beloved husband and daughter in the presence of their Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.
Joyce grew up in Durham, the daughter of Elisha and Florimel Herndon. She attended Durham High School and Greensboro College, and graduated from Duke University. She met her husband, Bill Mitchell of Henderson, NC, at Duke and they were married in 1951.
During their 46 years of marriage, Joyce and Bill raised their three children: William Hoyle Mitchell, Jr., of Jaffrey, NH (wife, Alexis); Susan Gayle Gabriel, of Concord, NC (died Sept. 2018; husband, Bryan Gabriel), and Joseph Merriman Mitchell of San Carlos, CA (wife, Joelle). Also surviving are her grandchildren: Meredith Tennent, Brittain Tennent, Steven Leiser-Mitchell, Jeremy Leiser, Talon Mitchell, Elias Mitchell and Ava Mitchell; and great-granddaughter, Giselle Tennent.
In addition, Joyce is survived by her three sisters: Yvonne Tucker of Fuquay-Varina, NC; Carol Longsworth of Oberlin, OH; and Elaine Herndon, of Durham, NC.
Joyce was a dedicated teacher of Spanish and English, taught in the Durham City and County schools and elsewhere, and retired in 1991. She loved music, delighted her students with songs in Spanish on the accordion, played both piano and organ, and was a mainstay of her church choirs.
Joyce's husband, Bill, was a local CPA who was active in the Kiwanis club. They were active members of Grace Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Durham until Bill's death in 1997, and later Joyce became an active member of Grey Stone Church, and Epworth United Methodist Church (including the Genesis Sunday School Class). Joyce and Bill were enthusiastic participants in square dancing with the Square Heels of Chapel Hill. Joyce volunteered at the Second Mile Ministry and Urban Ministries of Durham, serving as a translator for families who didn't speak English. She was also an active member of the Sara Barker Circle of the King's Daughters for over 50 years.
In 1998, Joyce married Marty Pierson, a retired assistant football coach at Duke University. He died in 2009.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Joyce's principal caregivers during the last months of her life: Resha Ballentine and Mae Justice. Their kind and loving care were a great blessing and comfort to Joyce and her family.
A graveside service will be held at Carey Baptist Church in Henderson, NC. A Memorial Service will be held at Epworth United Methodist Church in Durham, NC as soon as circumstances permit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Mile Ministry, Grey Stone Church, Hillsborough Road, Durham. Tributes and messages for the family may be left online at www.cremationsocietync.com.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.