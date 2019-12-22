|
Joyce Haynes Estill
Raleigh
Joyce Haynes Estill died peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019. Joyce was born on May 13, 1928 in Louisville, KY. She was the daughter of the late Jesse Marion Haynes and Helen Morris Haynes. She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. After graduating in 1950, she married Robert Whitridge Estill, who was the love of her life for nearly 70 years.
Being the wife of a clergyman, they moved frequently. After living in Middlesboro, Lexington and Louisville Kentucky, they moved to Alexandria Virginia, and then on to Dallas Texas. In 1980, when her husband was consecrated as the Bishop of North Carolina, they moved to Raleigh and made it their permanent home.
Joyce was a sustaining member of the Junior League, a board member of the Rex Hospital Guild, a member of the Olla Podrida Book Club, a member of the NC Museum of Art and the NC Museum of History, and was a volunteer for Wake County Relief. She was also an active member of Christ Episcopal Church.
Mrs. Estill is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Whitridge Estill, and their infant son, Robert Julian Estill II.
She is survived by her oldest daughter, Helen Estill Adams and her husband Joe V. Adams, Jr., her son, Robert Whitridge Estill, Jr., and her youngest daughter, Elizabeth Estill Robertson and her husband John B. Robertson, II. She is also survived by six granddaughters and five great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church at 120 E. Edenton Street in Raleigh on Friday, January 3rd at 10:00 a.m., and a reception will follow in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastern North Carolina Chapter at 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, N.C. 27612.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Brown Wynne Funeral Home, 300 St. Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC 27605.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 22, 2019