Joyce Holt Whitley
July 20, 1932 - April 30, 2020
Middlesex
Joyce Marie Holt Whitley, 87, died Thursday. She was born in Johnston County to the late Howard & Inez Atkinson Holt. She was a loving wife & mother who will be remembered by every life she touched. She was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Edward Gettis, Sr.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bruce Whitley of the home, children, Elizabeth Seagroves of Middlesex, James Gettis of Haw River, Billy Gettis (Paula) of MO, Bruce Whitley, Jr. (Cheryl) of Middlesex, 12 grandchildren, & 14 great grandchildren.
Graveside service 2 pm, Saturday, Whitley Family Cemetery, Middlesex. Arrangements are Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News and Observer on May 1, 2020.