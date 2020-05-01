Joyce Holt Whitley
1932 - 2020
Joyce Holt Whitley

July 20, 1932 - April 30, 2020

Middlesex

Joyce Marie Holt Whitley, 87, died Thursday. She was born in Johnston County to the late Howard & Inez Atkinson Holt. She was a loving wife & mother who will be remembered by every life she touched. She was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Edward Gettis, Sr.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bruce Whitley of the home, children, Elizabeth Seagroves of Middlesex, James Gettis of Haw River, Billy Gettis (Paula) of MO, Bruce Whitley, Jr. (Cheryl) of Middlesex, 12 grandchildren, & 14 great grandchildren.

Graveside service 2 pm, Saturday, Whitley Family Cemetery, Middlesex. Arrangements are Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com

Published in The News and Observer on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Whitley Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
