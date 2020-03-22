|
|
Joyce Hopkins Gentry
August 28, 1928 - March 18, 2020
Raleigh
Joyce Hopkins Gentry, 91, passed away on March 18, 2020 at UNC Rex Hospital after a brief illness. Born on August 28, 1928 in Franklin County, NC: she was the daughter of the late Nell Brantley Hopkins and Joe Hopkins. Joyce was employed by Southern Bell and AT&T for 38 years. Her greatest joy was her family and she was lovingly referred to as Granny.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, John A Gentry Jr. Joyce is survived by her son: John A. Gentry III and wife, Diane; grandchildren: John Emerson Gentry, Samuel Carson Gentry and wife Katherine Read Gentry, and Beverly Lauren Gentry McKee and husband Zachary David McKee; great-grandchildren: Emerson Paul Gentry and Perri Diane Gentry; by her sister: Jean Hopkins Bullock (the late John C. Bullock Jr); nieces: Nancy Bullock (Bruce McGuire) and Cheryl Bullock Hartsoe and her family; and by many friends, including her church and neighborhood families.
Due to the present community gathering restrictions, a private family graveside service was held at Raleigh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Athens Drive Baptist Church – 1601 Athens Drive – Raleigh, NC 27606, where Joyce had been a charter member.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2020