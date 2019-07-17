Joyce Jones Frederick



January 17, 1934 - July 13, 2019



Goldsboro



Joyce Jones Frederick died peacefully on July 13, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a long illness. She was born January 17, 1934, in Warsaw, N.C. to the late Louise Bundy Jones and Samuel ("Toby") Jones.



Joyce graduated from Warsaw High School where she was valedictorian. She attended Meredith College where she met her husband, Bob Frederick a Wake Forest College student and football player. She was Queen of Meredith's May Court, and Sweetheart of Bob's fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon. Joyce and Bob were happily married for 64 years. She was an active member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church, and she regularly volunteered for the Salvation Army, an organization she held dear to her heart.



Joyce was an incredible mother to her three sons, John, Ron, and Gary. She enjoyed traveling to watch her sons play sports, and she was very involved in their athletic, academic, and other interests. She was a loving and adored grandmother and great grandmother.



Joyce is survived by her husband, Bob; her three sons, John (Cookie), Ron (Prudy), and Gary (fiancé DeAnna Burns); her grandchildren, Betsy Dmochowski (Jake), Emmy Frederick, Audrianna Frederick, Cara Frederick (fiancé, Chris Bloomberg), John Mark Frederick, and Luke Frederick; and great grandchild, Caroline Dmochowski. She is also survived by her sisters, Vicki Cooper (Donald), Bundy Henderson (Winston), and brother, Steve Jones (Patti), and many beloved nieces and nephews.



A memorial service for Joyce will be held at Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 300 S. Madison Avenue, Goldsboro, NC on Friday, July 19, at 11:00 AM. The family also will welcome friends for visitation on Thursday evening, July 18, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Seymour Funeral Home at 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 300 S. Madison Avenue, Goldsboro, NC 27530.



The family wishes to thank the many caregivers, family and friends for the loving care they provided Joyce during the last several months.



Online condolences may be sent to www.seymourfuneralhome.com. Published in The News & Observer on July 17, 2019