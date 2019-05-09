Joyce Key Rumley



Raleigh



Joyce Key Rumley, 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at WakeMed surrounded by her family. Born on January 8, 1945 in Greensboro, NC; she was one of three daughters of the late Harold Wilson Key and Ruth Stadler Key, all raised in Browns Summit, NC.



Joyce was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was very devoted to her children and grandchildren. Survived by her husband of 55 years, Garnes Rumley; three daughters: Apryl Clark and husband Tommy, Gina Rumley and Candyce Rumley, all of Raleigh; two grandchildren: Tanner and Cooper Clark; two sisters: Geraldine Cobb (the late Brooks Cobb), of Browns Summit and Jo Anne Bishop (the late Frederick Bishop), of Lenoir and by other family and friends.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 1 pm at the Chapel of Mitchell Funeral Home (7209 Glenwood Avenue), with a reception to follow. A private Graveside Service will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park.



Flowers are welcomed however memorials may be made to Osceola Baptist Church, where Joyce had been a member since her childhood at 7711 NC-150, Browns Summit, NC 27214.



Published in The News & Observer on May 9, 2019