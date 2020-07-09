Joyce Kornegay Sloan



January 7, 1936 - July 6, 2020



Mount Olive



Mrs. Joyce Kornegay Sloan passed away at her home Monday evening, July 6, 2020 after several years of declining health. She is "home" at last with her beloved husband Glenn, who preceded her in death. Joyce was born in Mount Olive January 7, 1936 to the late Cecil and Gertrude Kornegay. She and Glenn met in high school and married in 1953 and enjoyed 63 years of marriage before his death in 2016.



Joyce's primary job in life was one of being a homemaker. She dearly loved her husband Glenn, children and especially her grandchildren. She was an excellent seamstress and cook. She made many clothes for her daughter when she was young and many curtains and pillows for her home, as well as for many others. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed coming to her home for meals and at church dinners, her desserts would always disappear quickly. Joyce also worked some outside the home, including employment with Bird Oil Company, First Citizens Bank and Southern Bank and Trust. The past couple of years, Joyce enjoyed the simple things in life - visits from family and friends, eating out at Ribeyes and the Pizza Village and her navy blue tennis shoes, which she loved.



Joyce was a long time member of Mount Olive Presbyterian Church, where she had been very active in her circle and many other church activities. She also served as the church treasurer for 25 plus years. Church was a big part of her life for many years, until her health prevented her from regularly attending.



Joyce is survived by her son Ricky Sloan of Carolina Beach and daughter Becky Sloan of Apex, her grandchildren Rick Sloan (Kristen) and Sarah Sloan Zachary (Matt Shiver) and great granddaughters Airlie Sloan, Evie Zachary, Emily Zachary and Lillian Shiver. Additional survivors include her siblings, Cecil Korngay (Betty Lou) and Ellen Williams, sister in-law Mary Rogers (Bill) and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. As well as her parents and husband, Joyce was predeceased by her brothers-in-law, David Williams and Davis Sloan.



The family wishes to thank her loving and compassionate caregivers Christine Davis, Doris Jones, Debbie Miller and Harriet (PeeWee) Wheeler for their excellent care of Joyce over the past few years. They are also thankful for the support and care of Community Home Care and Hospice and for the support of her church family.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 Friday, July 10 at Maplewood Cemetery in Mount Olive. The family will receive friends at other times at 205 Ramblewood Drive, Mount Olive.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Olive Presbyterian Church, PO Box 158, Mount Olive, NC or to Community Home Care and Hospice, 2309 Wayne Memorial Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, NC 27834.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store