Joyce Waters



October 30, 1935 - July 16, 2020



Garner



Garner- Joyce Lambert Waters, 84, passed away Thursday. Born in Johnston County, she was the daughter of the late Willis Lambert and Neva Jones Stephenson and step-father, Jesse Stephenson.



Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Sunday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park, Clayton.



Survivors include her husband, Bobby Waters; daughters, Gail Brown and husband, Mike of Garner and Joy Morgan and husband Van of Raleigh; grandchildren, Jeremy Morgan (Cathie), Patrick Morgan, LeAnn Gardner (Brandon) and Steven Brown (Madison); great-grandchildren, Justize, Key'Patra, Wesley, Savannah, Glenn, Carter and Lannden; sister, Helen Coats (Harvey) and Betty Ward.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Patty Stephenson and Anna Laura Stockton, as well as her brother, Wayne



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store