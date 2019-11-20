|
Joyce Ophelia Brown
October 30, 1932 - November 18, 2019
Chapel Hill
Ms. Joyce Ophelia Brown, age 87, passed away peacefully in her home November 18, 2019.
Born on October 30, 1932, she grew up in Hillsborough, NC, daughter of the late Herman and Roberta Brown. She was predeceased by her brother, Herman "Hooker" Brown.
Joyce enjoyed traveling, reading, painting, and helping her community. She served faithfully on the Chapel Hill Town Council for 12 years, with the nickname, Joyce "The Natural Choice" Brown. She was especially proud of her work on behalf of environmental conservation and neighborhood preservation. Her name and service are commemorated on a plaque at the Chapel Hill Public Library.
Joyce never liked to be the center of attention, so according to her wishes, the burial will be private. Special appreciation goes to Joyce's three longtime caregivers, Delia Holman, Debra Laws, and Alma Kelly for the years of compassionate care and companionship they provided.
At Joyce's request, and to honor her lifelong generosity to the community, donations can be made to the Eno River Association, 4404 Guess Road, Durham, NC 27712 or to www.enoriver.org/donate.
The Brown family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019