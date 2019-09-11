|
Joyce Holleman Pittman
June 7, 1949 - September 7, 2019
Holly Springs
Joyce Holleman Pittman passed away September 7th, 2019 at the age of 70 in her home.
Joyce was born June 07, 1949 to Dan Witt Holleman and Erma Mae Holleman of Holly Springs. She graduated from Fuquay-Varina high school in 1967. Joyce was employed at Varina Printing from 1961-1965 following Allscripts formally known as Misys where she later retired.
She is survived by Erma Holleman (Mother); her daughter Stephanie Nugent (Ricky) ; Lauren Nugent (granddaughter); Sophia Nugent and Nathan Nugent ( great grandchildren); her daughter Christine Pittman Gonzalez (polo); Amaryani Gonzalez (granddaughter); Isiais Gonzalez and Joshua waters (grandsons); her niece Shelia Gardner (Jamie); Bryan Dean (Nephew); and many close family and friends.
She was preceded in death by Tommy Pittman (husband), Ann Dean (sister), Travis Nugent (grandson), Dan Holleman (father).
Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 14th at Holly Springs United Methodists Church in Holly Springs, NC. The visitation will be from 3-5pm followed by the service at 5:15pm.
Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
In Lieu of flowers donate to: Transitions life care 250 Hospice circle Raleigh NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 11, 2019