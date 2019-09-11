Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Holly Springs United Methodists Church
Holly Springs, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
5:15 PM
Holly Springs United Methodists Church
Holly Springs, NC
More Obituaries for Joyce Pittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Pittman


1949 - 2019
Joyce Pittman Obituary
Joyce Holleman Pittman

June 7, 1949 - September 7, 2019

Holly Springs

Joyce Holleman Pittman passed away September 7th, 2019 at the age of 70 in her home.

Joyce was born June 07, 1949 to Dan Witt Holleman and Erma Mae Holleman of Holly Springs. She graduated from Fuquay-Varina high school in 1967. Joyce was employed at Varina Printing from 1961-1965 following Allscripts formally known as Misys where she later retired.

She is survived by Erma Holleman (Mother); her daughter Stephanie Nugent (Ricky) ; Lauren Nugent (granddaughter); Sophia Nugent and Nathan Nugent ( great grandchildren); her daughter Christine Pittman Gonzalez (polo); Amaryani Gonzalez (granddaughter); Isiais Gonzalez and Joshua waters (grandsons); her niece Shelia Gardner (Jamie); Bryan Dean (Nephew); and many close family and friends.

She was preceded in death by Tommy Pittman (husband), Ann Dean (sister), Travis Nugent (grandson), Dan Holleman (father).

Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 14th at Holly Springs United Methodists Church in Holly Springs, NC. The visitation will be from 3-5pm followed by the service at 5:15pm.

Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com

In Lieu of flowers donate to: Transitions life care 250 Hospice circle Raleigh NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 11, 2019
