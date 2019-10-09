|
Joyce Moore Simoes
Belews Creek
Joyce Moore Simoes 68, of Belews Creek, NC went home to be with our lord and savior on Friday September 27, 2019. Joyce was born to Burrus and Cleta Moore February 2, 1951, in High Point, North Carolina. She was set to graduate from Trinity High School in 1969 but circumstances prevented that from happening. She received her GED from Merritt Island High School in 1987. Joyce's former names were Joyce Burke, Joyce Roberts and Joyce Nolin. She leaves as her legacy two children: Janet M Burke, and John Burke Jr. She also leaves to cherish her memory three siblings: Benny and (Eula Mae) Murray, ( Betty) and Ron York, (David) and Myra Kay Moore. and many people that lovingly called her "Mama Joyce" as she was a second mom to many. Her children remember her as a God-Fearing woman that told everyone when they asked that she was "blessed and highly favored by the lord on high" regardless of what was going on in her life. She was preceded in death by Cleta Moore, (Mother), Burrus Moore (Father) and Bandit Simoes (her cherished Shih-tzu whom she missed every day. Joyce worked as a Frame Attendant/Relief Supervisor until she retired in 2001 from BellSouth and was active with the Telephone Pioneers during her career. Joyce was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people and saw the good in everyone. She enjoyed playing, singing and listening to Southern Gospel Music, Reading and watching Live PD (her favorite TV show).
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for November 1, 2019, 1:00pm at Kerwin Baptist Church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to MDS Foundation at https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/ or Celiac Disease Foundation at https://celiac.org/donate/ . The family would also like to thank Dr. Peter Ennever and his staff at Cone Health High Point Cancer Center for loving care and excellent treatment of her during this time.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 9, 2019