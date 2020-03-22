|
|
Joyce M. Staton
July 25, 1940- March 20, 2020
Wake Forest
Joyce Marshall Staton, 79, of Wake Forest. Joyce passed away at home with her family, March 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Solomon Worley and Mable Journigan Marshall as well as siblings Margaret Massey, Louise High, and Sol Marshall. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Lloyd Staton, one step-daughter, Johanna Wagner (David) of South Carolina, a sister Judy Lowery of Wake Forest and many loving nephews, nieces and cousins. Joyce retired from the NC State Alumni Office and was a huge Wolfpack fan! A Memorial service will be held at a later date at Montlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to MSA Medi Home Health & Hospice, 665 Carver Dr Ste B, Roxboro NC 27573. Condolence may be sent to the family at www.montlawn.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2020