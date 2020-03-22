Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Staton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Staton


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Staton Obituary
Joyce M. Staton

July 25, 1940- March 20, 2020

Wake Forest

Joyce Marshall Staton, 79, of Wake Forest. Joyce passed away at home with her family, March 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Solomon Worley and Mable Journigan Marshall as well as siblings Margaret Massey, Louise High, and Sol Marshall. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Lloyd Staton, one step-daughter, Johanna Wagner (David) of South Carolina, a sister Judy Lowery of Wake Forest and many loving nephews, nieces and cousins. Joyce retired from the NC State Alumni Office and was a huge Wolfpack fan! A Memorial service will be held at a later date at Montlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to MSA Medi Home Health & Hospice, 665 Carver Dr Ste B, Roxboro NC 27573. Condolence may be sent to the family at www.montlawn.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -