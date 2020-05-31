Joyce Talton Barbour
1925 - 2020
Joyce Talton Barbour

May 26, 1925 - May 27, 2020

Clayton

Joyce Talton Barbour, daughter of the late John Thomas and Ruth Barnes Talton passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 95. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Maplewood Cemetery with Dr. Mark White officiating.

One of Mrs. Barbour's greatest loves was the First Baptist Church of Clayton where she had been a member since 1937.

She is survived by her son, John T. Barbour; a daughter, Nancy Chambers; grandchildren, Derek Shields and his wife, Mackenzie, Tyler Shields and his wife, Heather; great grandchildren, Isaac James Shields and Amelia Rose Shields. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Swade Barbour, Jr.; son, Emmett Barbour; sisters, Grace Talton, Eleanor Caldwell, Doris Craig and Mary Alford; brothers, John Thomas Talton, Jr., Fred Talton and Robert Talton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Music Fund, PO Box 35 Clayton, NC 27528. Online condolences may be made to the Barbour family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.

Published in The News and Observer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
9195537143
