Joyce Ann Weiser
July 9, 1934 - March 6, 2020
Chapel Hill
Joyce Ann Proctor Weiser, 85, passed away peacefully in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on March 6, 2020. She was born July 9, 1934 in Washington, District of Columbia, and lived in Washington and Northern Virginia until her retirement to Chapel Hill, North Carolina in 2005. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, George Thomas Weiser. Mrs. Weiser is survived by her son, William Edward Weiser and daughter-in-law Sarah Peyton Weiser, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and her daughter, Laurie Jean Weiser, of Tampa, Florida. Surviving also are her beloved grandchildren Caroline Peyton Weiser, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Catherine Stuart Weiser, of Memphis, Tennessee; and Alexander Jose Logrono and Alyson Grace Logrono, of Tampa, Florida, and Caitlin Logrono Fletcher (Rohan), of Yorkshire, United Kingdom. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Buzzee Proctor and Jeanette Elizabeth Weeks Proctor.
After graduation from Washington and Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia, Joyce went to work for the Coast Guard as a clerk typist. It was there she met her future husband, Tom "Bud" Weiser. After their marriage in 1954, she devoted her time to her family. When her children were older, she returned to the work force as a typist at National Wildlife Federation, and she retired from the National Automobile Dealership Association as an executive assistant.
Joyce's love was musical theater. She was an accomplished actress in many metropolitan Washington theater companies, including Falls Church Community Theater, The Arlington Players, and The Little Theater of Alexandria, among others. Her landmark roles were Adelaide in "Guys and Dolls", Yenta in "Fiddler on the Roof", and her apex role was Dolly Levi in "Hello Dolly". She performed in semi-professional venues such as Longworth Dinner Theater, Burn Brae Dinner Theater, and Lazy Susan Dinner Theater.
After retiring in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, she immediately connected with The Village Review, Primetime Players, Deep Dish Theater, The Seymour Center, and the Taptations, all in Chapel Hill, and The Durham Savoyards in Durham, North Carolina. Professionally, she was Mrs. Paroo in "The Music Man" produced by Broadway South, and Mrs. Fezziwig in Little Theater of Raleigh's "A Christmas Carol."
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday March 14, 2020 at The Chapel of the Cross, Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Autism Society of North Carolina, 5121 Kingdom Way, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 (www.autismsociety-nc.org).
Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.walkersfuneralservice.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 11, 2020