Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC
Joyce Williford Bridges


1940 - 2019
Joyce Williford Bridges Obituary
Joyce Williford Bridges

September 5, 1940 – March 2, 2019

Garner

Joyce Williford Bridges, 78, a retired employee of Goodmark Foods, died Saturday at her home. A lifelong resident of the Garner area, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Thelma Williford.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1:00 pm at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. The family will receive friends from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm prior to the service. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.

Surviving: her husband of 58 years, Ernest Bridges; daughter, Audrey Bridges Harty; grandson, Scott Harty; sisters, Shirley Welch of Hillsville, VA and Linda Miller of Sanford; and sister-in-law, Bessie Williams of Garner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Todd Harty; sister, Teresa Carter; brother, Billy Williford; brother-in-law, Delmas Williams; and brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Cathrine Bridges.

Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 4, 2019
