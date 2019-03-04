|
Joyce Williford Bridges
September 5, 1940 – March 2, 2019
Garner
Joyce Williford Bridges, 78, a retired employee of Goodmark Foods, died Saturday at her home. A lifelong resident of the Garner area, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Thelma Williford.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1:00 pm at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. The family will receive friends from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm prior to the service. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.
Surviving: her husband of 58 years, Ernest Bridges; daughter, Audrey Bridges Harty; grandson, Scott Harty; sisters, Shirley Welch of Hillsville, VA and Linda Miller of Sanford; and sister-in-law, Bessie Williams of Garner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Todd Harty; sister, Teresa Carter; brother, Billy Williford; brother-in-law, Delmas Williams; and brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Cathrine Bridges.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 4, 2019