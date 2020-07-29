Joyice Jones

Joyice Jean Smith Jones
August 17, 1935 - July 27, 2020
Tampa, FL
Joyice Jean Smith Jones, born August 19, 1935 near Fuquay Varina, NC passed away July 27, 2020 after a long and weary battle with Alzheimer disease. Joyice was the oldest of 5 children born to Vivian and Ratley Smith. She represents a true 20th Century American Girl born at the height of the Great Depression and raised during the dark days of WWII.
As a high schooler, Joyice's height surpassed most boys her age. She became the star girls' basketball hero for Cary High School in Cary, NC during the early 1950s. Newspaper stories abound with the tales of her 50+ point scoring games. By the early, 1990s, she had been inducted into Cary's Basketball Hall of Fame.
Her many talents did not end there, her cooking, decorating and party planning skills would put Martha Stewart to shame. Many of her famous Southern recipes have been adopted by numerous families that have tried but have never truly captured the elegance of her meals. Her family's worst fear were those days when she would break-out her Weight Watchers diet plan and force everyone to eat "healthy". Thankfully, her diet mania would only last a week or so.
From the early 1960s to the mid-1980s, Joyice, husband Bob, and their two children Bob, Jr. and David were on the "I Been Moved" plan as they were relocated by IBM every 18-24 months. They resided in Raleigh, NC; Fayetteville, NC; Poughkeepsie, NY, Baltimore, MD; Kingsport, TN; Louisville, KY; Cincinnati, OH and finally ending in Tampa, FL. After so many years of nomadic living, Tampa became their permanent home since 1983.
When her sons left the nest for college, Joyice then took off on her next life adventure and entered the work force as a Residential Realtor. By the end of her career, she had become one of Hillsborough County's top selling agents. She specialized selling homes in her beloved Avila neighborhood.
Joyice is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bob, Sr.; her son Bob, Jr, his wife Julie and their 4 children Bobby, Trent, Ian and Christie, all of Hilton Head Island, SC; and her son David, his wife Aileen; and their children Blair, Blain, Colin and Chloe of Tampa, FL and Cincinnati, OH.
Due to continuing health concerns, a private remembrance of Joyice and the beautiful memories she created for each of us will be held in private by the family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.